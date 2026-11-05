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Franklin Regional gets past Plum to win elusive 3rd WPIAL title
By Bill Beckner,7 days ago
The beautiful game, they call it. A beautiful goal, Franklin Regional used to win it all. No. 2 seed Franklin Regional made its third straight WPIAL finals appearance the charm, capturing its third WPIAL title — first since 2019 — as it made a nifty first-half goal stand up in a 1-0 win over No. 1 Plum in the Class 3A title match Thursday night at F.N.B. Stadium.
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