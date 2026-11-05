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On Una Vida, Enrique Chi’s band Making Movies reckons with change, growth and loss
By Nina Cherry,5 days ago
Enrique Chi remembers the first time his band, Making Movies, opened for a national act. At the time, he thought it would be his big break. But it wasn’t. “I learned a hard lesson: When bands are on tour, the last thing they’re worried about is the local band that’s opening their show—that’s their time to go get dinner, shower or relax,” Chi says. “That was a humbling realization.” So in 2011, when the Kansas City group was tapped to open for renowned Latin rock band Los Lobos at Knuckleheads, Chi says he had already learned to “taper his expectations.”