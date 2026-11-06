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America's Water Crisis Is A Crisis Of Inaction
9 days ago
After more than two decades of work, a coalition of southwest Missouri communities has secured a long-term water agreement intended to meet much of the region's future demand. It's an important achievement in a country where decrepit water systems, dwindling supplies, and out-of-control construction costs are strangling development. Unless communities can get the capital to build what they've spent years planning, even the best-laid infrastructure projects risk becoming another expensive chapter in America's endless cycle of studies, delays, and broken promises.
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