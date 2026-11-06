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Q&A: Farm Policy Boosts During Harvest Season
9 days ago
A: Midway through harvest season farmers are pinched with high diesel prices that are pushing up operating costs. I’ve pushed the Trump administration to listen to farmers and deliver relief as farmers bring in the crops and the USDA announced targeted assistance through the Harvest Fuel Relief program. This program shows Washington is hearing farmers’ concerns. The federal payments would be similar to the Farmer Bridge Assistance program rolled out earlier this year and administered by the Farm Service Agency (FSA). According to the USDA, payments will be based on FSA reported planted acres and estimates for cost of production, yields and prices. Previously, the Trump administration announced temporary tax relief for dyed diesel fuel, enabling farmers to use the fuel when bringing crops to market on roadways during this harvest season.