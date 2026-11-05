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Former President of Reel Pipe & Valve David Reel Passes Away
5 days ago
David Edwin Reel, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away on October 31, 2026, in Carmel. He was born on September 2, 1950, in Indianapolis, Indiana. David was a man whose character spoke with steady strength. Known for being quiet but honest, he carried himself with a directness and integrity that left a lasting impression on all who knew him. He was always someone others could count on for the truth, and his was often the first hand offered when help was needed. Alongside that dependability was a lively depth of spirit: he was a great athlete, enjoyed reading far more than many might have guessed, and brought both discipline and warmth to the many parts of his life.