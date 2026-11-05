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BuildOps Introduces AI Agents to Streamline Contractor Operations
5 days ago
BuildOps, the AI-native platform for commercial contractors, has introduced AI agents at Forge 2026, its annual customer conference. The Service Agent Team brings three agents inside BuildOps: a Revenue Agent that finds work nobody quoted and quotes that went quiet, a Service Coordinator Agent that finds stalled jobs and gets them to close, and a Billing Agent that applies each customer's billing rules before the invoice goes out. Each agent spots the problem, drafts the fix and routes it to the person who owns the decision, who approves it in one click. It's the latest example of how OpsAI, the intelligence layer inside BuildOps, turns what the platform knows into work that gets done.