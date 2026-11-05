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Tales of Eternia Remastered
7 days ago
I am no stranger to the Tales series, and for those who don’t know, Eternia is a favourite of mine. I had the pleasure of playing it for the first time when I was in the UK visiting some RPGamer staff. We wandered around London, and I managed to pick up the PSP version that had only been released in Europe. It’s quite the treasure in my collection, as it reminds me of that visit and the many adventures I had. When I popped the UMD into my PSP, I found myself glued to the game, with the characters and world lighting up the screen. This game is special to me, and with the recent release of Tales of Eternia Remastered, replaying this game felt like being reunited with some old friends. While the game offers a highly enjoyable story and cast of characters, it’s still a game from 2001, meaning it can be rough around the edges for those more versed in recent Tales releases.