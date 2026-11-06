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SIA Cabin: S$2 Billion Upgrade Brings First Class Beds and Business Class Doors
By Sashindra Suresh,9 days ago
SIA cabin upgrade commits S$2 billion to First Class double beds and Business Class privacy doors across 72 long-haul aircraft from 2027. News source: Google / https://cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com/. Singapore Airlines has unveiled its next-generation long-haul cabin products, committing more than S$2 billion to redesign all four travel classes. The SIA cabin...