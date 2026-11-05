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Osteal Therapeutics Announces Three APEX Clinical Trial Presentations at AAHKS 2026
4 days ago
Presentations will address 24-month treatment outcomes, systemic antibiotic exposure, and new treatment strategies for recalcitrant periprosthetic joint infection. Osteal Therapeutics, Inc. (“Osteal”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative combination drug/device therapies for orthopedic infections, today announced that three scientific presentations evaluating treatment of periprosthetic joint infections with cyclic local antibiotic irrigation treatment will be featured at the 2026 American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Annual Meeting, November 5–8, in Grapevine, Texas. The presentations will include 24-month treatment outcomes from the APEX clinical trial program.