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Merit Medical Reports Real-World AVF Data from WRAP Global Registry
4 days ago
The 6-month target lesion primary patency (TLPP)1 and access circuit primary patency (ACPP)2 for patients in the arteriovenous fistula (AVF) cohort were 92.7% and 76.7%, respectively. The real-world patency results observed in the WRAP Global Registry are higher than the patency results from the WRAPSODY Arteriovenous Access Efficacy (WAVE) pivotal trial, validating the already favorable performance of the device.