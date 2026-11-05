undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PulseAI receives FDA 510(k) clearance for its AI-powered arrhythmia analysis technology, advancing cardiac monitoring capabilities in wearable device
4 days ago
Ublished study reports PulseAI model delivers up to 10x performance improvement when used with leading wearables. PulseAI, a medical technology company developing artificial intelligence for cardiac diagnostics, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its AI-powered arrhythmia analysis model for wearables. Adoption of wearables, including smartwatches,...