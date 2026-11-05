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Next Generation Thulium Fiber Laser Platform Launches in the US | Olympus Notes SOLTIVE Gemini® Offers Versatility for Stone Management and Soft Tissue Procedures
3 days ago
Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to advancing endoscopy-enabled care, today announced the U.S. launch of the next-generation thulium fiber laser (TFL) platform designed to provide responsive, adaptable energy delivery for stone management and soft tissue applications. The SOLTIVE Gemini® 60W Laser System features StoneSense™ technology, which is...