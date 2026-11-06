undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chicken Salad Chick Continues Minnesota Growth Momentum, Opening Second Restaurant in State
9 days ago
November 06, 2026 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – Chicken Salad Chick announced today the opening of its second restaurant in The North Star State, located at 11615 Fountains Drive in The Fountains at Arbor Lakes shopping center. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, November 17 when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.