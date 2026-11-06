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Medina County employers discuss workforce challenges, skilled trades recruitment
By Brooke Adams The Gazette,8 days ago
MEDINA — Medina County manufacturers and construction employers are looking for ways to attract the next generation of workers, saying changing perceptions about skilled trades and better communicating career opportunities will be important to strengthening the local workforce. The issue was a central topic on Thursday during the Medina...
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