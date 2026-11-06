undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Florida News That Impacts You – November 6th, 2026
9 days ago
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you throughout the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. A two-year sting operation has led to a major gang takedown in St. Lucie County. 40 members of the 23rd Street gang have been arrested according to officials. Additionally large quantities of guns, drugs and cash were confiscated. The gang is responsible for approximately 100 shootings over the past decade in addition to drug trafficking.