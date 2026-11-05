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Mortgage Rates Tilt Demand Toward Multifamily: Marcus & Millichap
By Amy Wolff Sorter,6 days ago
An increase in mortgage rates is cooling home sales, with multifamily the biggest beneficiary, according to John Chang, senior vice president at Marcus & Millichap. In a recent video, Chang said that the 10-year Treasury has risen by more than 100 basis points, and the 30-year mortgage rate is up about 130 bps to the 7.3% range since the start of the Middle East conflict.