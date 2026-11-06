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Why I'm More Optimistic About the Future than Before – Top 3 Takeaways – November 6th, 2026
9 days ago
This just in. Ted Cruz is not the future of the Republican Party. Like J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis, he too, in his case through an extensive post on X, acknowledged the historic defeat Republicans suffered across the country on Tuesday including in his home state of Texas. He spoke of how Republicans didn't follow through on promises to address affordability, said Republicans had alienated rural America, he spoke ill of tariffs saying that real free trade needs to take place, quoting him he said: Food is too high, gas is too high, diesel is too high, insurance is too high, life is too high. This after J.D. Vance posted after the election that the Iran war was to blame – something that President Trump admitted that he agreed with. The bigger question for Vance and for Cruz is why it took an election beatdown for them to admit the things that they admitted after the beating. I'll get to that in a minute. Notably, DeSantis, of the three – is the only one that didn't change his messaging after the election from what it was prior to the election. He effectively said that if Republicans led on policy the way that Florida has it wouldn't have been that way. And he's right. But as for the others that evidently didn't have the courage of their convictions to say what needed to be said – or more importantly to lead on better policy given an opportunity – publicly admitting the problems is certainly the place to start. For decades I've said that the key to sounding smart is to know what you know, know what you don't, and stick to talking about what you know while – learning more about what you don't. And subsequently, that wisdom is realizing that the more you learn and know, the more you realize how little you actually know. I've never said that for effect. I fully believe it. And there's something that goes along with it. An open mind. It's not possible to become smarter or wiser without new information impacting one's perspective and in practice decisions. As I've always said, there are two sides to stories and one side to facts. I establish the facts and I go where they take me. Facts, not politicians, not political parties, not polls. I wish I could say that I'm a Christian today because of blind faith, but mostly I'm a Christian today because after studying world religions, Jesus Christ is empirically the best answer to the religious question. I'm prolife because empirically life begins at conception. I'm a capitalist because it's empirically the best economic system for the greater good. The key is to be constantly learning, while also willing to be informed. Btw, this is quite the challenge in an era of constant innovation and information flow during the advent of the AI age. I get that entirely – and it's why I do my best to digest this stuff and produce the facts and my perspective based on the facts for you. So back to the vegan thing.