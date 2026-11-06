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Protecting The Palm Beaches – November 6th, 2026
9 days ago
Bottom Line: This weekly feature is designed to recognize those who've paid the ultimate price in service and to serve as a reminder of what our police risk to keep us safe. Following a 17% rise in Line-of-duty-deaths nationally in 2024, significant progress was made in 2025 as LODs declined by 46% year-over-year to the lowest level this century. Otherwise, it was a mixed bag. A total of 347 officers were shot in the line of duty – a 2% increase year over year.