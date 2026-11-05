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Wolves Set for Final Road Game of 2026 at Central Arkansas
4 days ago
CARROLLTON, Ga. – The final road trip of the 2026 season takes the University of West Georgia football team west for a United Athletic Conference matchup against Central Arkansas on Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET at Estes Stadium with the game streaming on ESPN+. The contest features two teams still searching for their first UAC victory as the season enters its final three weeks.