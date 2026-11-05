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How Long is the Ocarina of Time Remake?
By Billy Givens,4 days ago
The long-awaited remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is finally upon us, bringing one of the franchise's most beloved entries to a modern audience. Whether you’re diving into this fresh version of the classic adventure for the first time or returning to this version of Hyrule for some glorious nostalgia, you may be wondering how long it takes to see Link’s journey through to the end this time around. So, here’s how long it takes to beat the Ocarina of Time remake.