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Voters happy with status quo in valley
By Tim Hunt,4 days ago
Nationally voters demanded change with a blue tsunami drowning Republicans across the country even in states that the party has dominated for decades. Who could imagine a Democrat senator from Texas, let alone one with the weird and non-mainstream views as James Talarico. Even more surprising to me was three-term governor Greg Abbott, who I never read or saw anything about him being in a severe challenge, going down by double-digits.