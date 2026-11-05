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Ocarina of Time: Where To Find The 7 Cuccos
By Anyka Pettigrew,3 days ago
After sneaking into Hyrule Castle and reaching Kakariko Village for the first time in the Ocarina of Time Remake, you can speak with the Cucco Lady, who is flustered since her seven Cuccos are missing. Some of these Cuccos are easily found around the village, while others are tucked away somewhere hidden. Here’s where you can find all seven Cuccos in Kakariko Village in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake.