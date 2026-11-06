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Reliant Homes Vice President Ned Butler Joins GRLDC Board of Directors
By Staff Report From Georgia CEO,9 days ago
The Georgia Residential Land Development Council (GRLDC) announces Ned Butler, Vice President of Reliant Homes, as a member of its Board of Directors. Butler brings extensive experience in land acquisition, entitlement and permitting, along with a firsthand understanding of how regulatory delays and development costs affect housing supply and affordability.
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