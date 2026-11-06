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KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig, Trustees, and Alumni Recognized in Georgia 500
By Staff Report From Georgia CEO,9 days ago
Kennesaw State University’s impact across Georgia is reflected in Georgia Trend magazine’s 2026 edition of the Georgia 500, an annual compilation of the state’s most influential business, education, community and political leaders. President Kathy S. Schwaig heads a distinguished group of KSU-affiliated leaders included on this year’s list.