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Senator Raphael Warnock Plays Integral Role in Securing $1.1M in Federal Funding for Rainbow Village Expansion
By Staff Report From Georgia CEO,9 days ago
Roughly two years into its “Building Homes, Building Hope” Capital. Campaign to better meet the needs of unhoused families with children in Metro Atlanta, Rainbow Village received some welcome news. Thanks to Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock's efforts, the nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness, one family at a time, was awarded $1.1 million in federal funding through the Congressionally Directed Community Project Funding (CPF) process, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Beyond constructing 36 additional apartments on its campus, bringing its total residential capacity to 66 families, the funding will support the nonprofit’s efforts to expand and improve its programs and services. Providing housing is only part of its mission. The families Rainbow Village serves also require access to resources, education, career development, financial literacy, and other services that help them achieve long-term stability.