undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
APS & Atlanta Urban Development Corporation Launch Search for Development Partner for Former Pitts Elementary School Site
By Staff Report From Georgia CEO,9 days ago
Atlanta Public Schools (APS), in partnership with the Atlanta Urban Development Corporation (AUD), is launching a search for qualified development partners to transform the former C.M. Pitts Elementary School property at 2210 Perry Boulevard NW in Atlanta. APS and AUD are issuing a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the approximately...