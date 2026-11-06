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CaterCow Launches Office Catering in Atlanta with 50+ Local Restaurants
By Staff Report From Georgia CEO,9 days ago
CaterCow, the corporate catering marketplace that has served 6+ million meals to 12,000+ companies, today announced its expansion into Atlanta. Office managers, executive assistants, and people-ops teams across the metro can now order catering from more than 50 vetted local restaurant partners, with every order backed by a real person who reconfirms it with the kitchen the day before.