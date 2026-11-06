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Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, Truist, & BoardWalk Consulting Present the 15th Annual Nonprofit Leadership Conference
By Staff Report From Georgia CEO,9 days ago
Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, Truist, and BoardWalk Consulting recently hosted the 15th Annual Nonprofit Conference at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Drawing nearly 200 attendees, the conference brought together nonprofit leaders from across the Southeast. The well-renown event was hosted by Adriana Lawton, SVP Not-for-Profit Specialty Practice at Truist; Crystal Stephens, CEO and Managing Director at BoardWalk Consulting; and Dave Mathews, Partner with Sterling Seacrest Pritchard.