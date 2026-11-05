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Local man sentenced after guilty plea to armed robbery of car wash
6 days ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (828NewsNow.com) — A Buncombe County man will spend at least five years in state prison after his guilty plea to armed robbery of a local car wash. According to a Nov. 5 news release from the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, Zamar Vaequan Scott, 24, who was on post-release supervision, entered a guilty plea on Nov. 2 in Buncombe County Superior Court to robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.