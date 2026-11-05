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WTA and Mercedes-Benz bring WTA Clubhouse to Los Angeles ahead of 2026 FAGE WTA Finals
5 days ago
Taylor Townsend and Halle Bailey co-host an evening celebrating women’s tennis. Featured the unveiling of bespoke Mercedes-AMG SL 55 for eventual WTA Finals singles champion. Los Angeles -- Ahead of the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells, the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) and Mercedes-Benz brought together leading names from sport, music and entertainment for the latest edition of the global WTA Clubhouse series.