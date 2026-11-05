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NTSB says excavation at Greenacres Learjet crash site is ongoing; engine section found
By Justin Backer,7 days ago
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The NTSB continues its recovery efforts following the tragic Learjet 60 crash in Greenacres on Nov. 1. NTSB says that excavation work at the crash site began late on Wednesday and continues on Thursday. A portion of one engine has been recovered, and debris has been found away from the impact location and on the roofs of nearby homes and buildings.