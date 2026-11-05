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CFMOTO CFORCE C7 PRO REVEALED WITH NEW TWIN-CYLINDER ENGINE
4 days ago
CFMOTO CFORCE C7 PRO REVEALED WITH NEW TWIN-CYLINDER ENGINE. CFMOTO’s next-generation ATV family grows with a new twin-powered Touring model unveiled at EICMA. CFMOTO isn’t slowing down its ATV development. Following the new-generation CFORCE C4, C5 and C6 Pro, the company unveiled its CFORCE C7 Pro Touring at EICMA in Milan. The big news sits beneath the bodywork: an entirely new twin-cylinder engine.