undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Education Student Puts the ‘E’ in Texas
By Jeremy Simon,7 days ago
You need to be a good person if you want to raise hell. That’s true of College of Education student David Ramos, a member of the Longhorn Hellraisers at The University of Texas at Austin. On game days, Ramos is seen—and heard—with his face and body painted (he’s the “e” in “Texas” you may have seen on TV) cheering loudly alongside his fellow Hellraisers at various UT sporting events.