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A new Georgia-made spirit supports Sapelo Island's Saltwater Geechee community
7 days ago
Raise a glass to coastal Georgia history with a new spirit that is making a splash on local cocktail menus and bar shelves.Meet Sapelo, an Italian-inspired spirit by Athens-based Creature Comforts Brewing Co. It is designed to be enjoyed as an aperitivo, an Italian beverage traditionally served in the late afternoon before dinner, that is generally light and bittersweet, such as an Aperol or Campari spritz.