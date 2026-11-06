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The Cornell 7 Case
By Zoha Khan,9 days ago
The Cornell Seven case is an ongoing case relating to seven Cornell University students accused of sexually assaulting and drugging a female student at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024. Nearly two years after the incident, the victim under the alias name “Jane Doe” filed a lawsuit against Cornell University and the students involved. Due to the disturbing nature of the accusations surrounding the university’s handling of the situation, the case has become one of the most controversial stories surrounding Greek life on college campuses. More importantly, it has raised concerns about whether prestigious universities are doing enough to protect victims of sexual violence. Jane Doe began her evening at Cornell’s Tri-Delta sorority house before attending an event at Moonies Bar & Nightclub. According to the lawsuit, she had already consumed alcohol and was visibly intoxicated. Despite being underage, she claims that employees at Moonies continued to serve her alcoholic beverages (which was denied by the nightclub). Later that night, she made her way to the Chi Phi fraternity house to meet a friend, Matthew Ingalls, who would eventually become one of the seven defendants accused in the lawsuit.