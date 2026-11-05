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Through Your Eyes: Washington’s Monument
4 days ago
We would like to thank Heather Hill of Redlands for sharing spectacular photos of Washington’s Monument, a historic landmark in the San Bernardino Mountains. Washington’s Monument is a surveying marker established by Colonel Henry Washington in 1852. It’s located on a ridge just west of the summit of San Bernardino Peak in the San Gorgonio Wilderness. The monument originally consisted of a pile of rocks topped with a 25-foot wooden pole and tin reflectors designed to make it visible from the valley below. It served as the point of origin for the San Bernardino Base Line and Meridian, which is the reference system surveyors used to map and divide much of Southern California.