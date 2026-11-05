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Four films by Utah teens set for world premiere in Salt Lake City
6 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The 24th annual PitchNic World Premiere is happening on November 6th, featuring original films by young Utahns!. According to Spy Hop, the Salt Lake City non-profit organization behind the PitchNic World Premiere, the event will feature 4 bite-sized films, all fully created by Utah teens. On top of being created by teens, all films featured were created during a 12-month timeline.