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Explore Nature This December: Guided Walks, Family Fun & Volunteer Events on the Palos Verdes Peninsula By Writer and Contributor Melisa Mann
8 days ago
Discover coastal trails, native wildlife, family-friendly adventures, and meaningful ways to give back with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy this December. December is a wonderful time to get outdoors and experience the natural beauty of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. From breathtaking ocean views and guided wildlife walks to hands-on conservation projects and activities for young explorers, the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy (PVPLC) is offering a full calendar of opportunities to connect with nature.