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When the Weather Changes, So Does IOP
9 days ago
New findings suggest ambient temperature may independently influence intraocular pressure in medically treated primary open-angle glaucoma. Intraocular pressure (IOP) is known to fluctuate with a range of systemic, ocular and environmental factors. Now, a longitudinal study from Japan suggests that ambient temperature may make an independent contribution to those changes in patients with stable primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) receiving medical treatment.