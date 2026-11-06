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Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 Adds New Weapons, Maps, DMZ Content, and Hardcore Changes
8 days ago
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 introduces four Multiplayer maps, two new weapons, additional game modes, and a redesigned 100-tier Battle Pass. The update also expands DMZ with the X01 Exclusion Zone, an underground GRANIT Arms facility beneath Hajin. Other additions include new events, weapon balancing, and Performance Mode support for all PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players with 120Hz displays, regardless of VRR compatibility.