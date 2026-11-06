undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Update 7.2 Fixes Helicopter RPM, Engine Starts, and PS5 Issues
9 days ago
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 update 7.2, also identified as Sim Update 7.2 (version 1.9.24.0), is now available, addressing several aircraft simulation issues and technical bugs. The patch fixes excessive helicopter RPM and unexpected lift when turbulence is set to Realistic, along with an issue preventing certain aircraft from starting their engines in low temperatures. It also restores the previous drag simulation calculations to maintain compatibility with third-party aircraft add-ons.