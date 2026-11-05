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Same Calories, Different Response: How Ultraprocessed Food Affects Metabolism And The Brain
2 days ago
Food Processing Influences Metabolism and Brain Activity. In healthy adults, meals matched for calories and nutrients, but otherwise prepared differently, led to unexpectedly different metabolic responses and activity in the brain’s reward system. Written by Leigh Anne Kelley, Virginia Tech. Most nutrition science suggests that meals with the same...