undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Google, Meta, TikTok Sue California Over New Social Media Law
9 days ago
Tech giants Google, Meta, and TikTok have filed lawsuits against California Attorney General Rob Bonta to block a new law aimed at protecting children from social media risks. The law, Assembly Bill 1709, was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September and is set to take effect on January 1, 2027. It prohibits platforms from offering features like autoplay and personalized feeds to users under 16, according to The Independent.