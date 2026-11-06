undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Major Quincy drug bust: Multi-agency raid targets cocaine, meth and marijuana trafficking
By Fox 49 Staff,8 days ago
QUINCY, Fla. — A coordinated law enforcement operation targeting drug trafficking in Quincy has resulted in arrest warrants for two men accused of distributing cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, including alleged drug activity near schools and churches. On Thursday, Nov. 5, officers from the Quincy Police Department, Florida Department of...
8