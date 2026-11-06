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Seneca Highlands CTC’s “Student of the Week”
By solomonswords,7 days ago
Brock Marsiglio is the Heavy Equipment Maintenance student of the week for the week of November 2nd. Brock is a senior at Port Allegany and a 3rd-year student in the HEM program. Brock is a student who enjoys working on tractors and the challenges that come with working on equipment. Brock is a pleasure to have in class and in the shop. He has become a great example to those around him.