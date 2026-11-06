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Discover A Hidden Massachusetts Overlook That Serves Up Main Character Energy With Every Stunning View
By Stefan Meyer,8 days ago
There’s a rock ledge in western Massachusetts that will make you feel like the hero of your own story, and it costs nothing but the effort to get there. Mass Audubon’s High Ledges Wildlife Sanctuary in Shelburne Falls is the kind of place that makes you wonder who decided to keep it this quiet for this long.
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