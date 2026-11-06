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PUC Approves Settlement with UGI Related to Plastic Natural Gas Pipe Installation Practices
By solomonswords,8 days ago
Settlement resolves alleged pipeline construction and inspection issues while strengthening future oversight, quality assurance, safety reporting and accountability for plastic natural gas pipe installations. HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) today approved a settlement between the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement (I&E) and UGI Utilities Inc....