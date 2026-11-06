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Family Calls For Changes After Child Struck While Biking Through Newtown Intersection
By Tony Di Domizio,8 days ago
Parents say their son was hit while using crosswalk at Swamp and South Eagle roads, ask township to consider no-turn-on-red restriction and additional warnings. A Newtown Borough mother and father went before the Newtown Township Board of Supervisors last week and asked for better safety improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists after their son was struck by a car while biking home from Newtown Middle School.