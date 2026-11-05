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Fall Can Lead To Dangerous Driving Conditions
By Staff,7 days ago
“Fall may be one of the most beautiful seasons in Bucks County but it also brings changing weather and road conditions that can catch drivers off guard.”. The Fall season brings crisp mornings, colorful foliage, and a new set of challenges for drivers. As wet leaves, fog, sun glare, and frost become part of the daily commute, the TMA Bucks Community Traffic Safety Program is reminding motorists to slow down, stay alert, and prepare for changing road conditions.