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Carmen by LA Opera, Tommy at the Pantages, and The Music Man at the Ahmanson
By Gardena Valley News,4 days ago
What a great week it’s been with so many large-scale shows featuring incredible scores now on our local stages! Let’s start with the new production of Carmen, a co-production of LA Opera, Houston Grand Opera and Detroit Opera onstage at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion through November 7. Composed by Georges Bizet and sung in French with English subtitles, the production is drenched in eye-catching Spanish Gothic splendor, created by its director/scenic designer Thaddeus Strassberger, an American, Italian and Cherokee Nation citizen who works as an opera director and scenic, costume, lighting and video designer in over fifteen countries around the world.